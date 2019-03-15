Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
COURT REPORT
Buena Vista County
Probation revocation scheduled after bail
Sioux City resident Gatkek Lieth was released from the BV County Jail on Monday after he posted a $500 cash bond.
Lieth was arrested by the Storm Lake Police Department in February for positive marijuana tests, missed probation appointments and failure to make payments on court debt.
