Coppock, Decker voted 1A second team all-state

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association announced the 2019 boys basketball all-state teams on Tuesday. The teams were selected by print sports writers in Iowa during a meeting on Sunday.

Of 49 votes cast by sports writers and coaches in attendance, there was a tie vote for two Mr. Basketball candidates. Therefore, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association has named Bettendorf’s D.J. Carton and North Linn’s Jake Hilmer as co-Mr. Basketball.