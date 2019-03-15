Beavers now call Lake Creek their golf home

BVU gets naming rights on course

Buena Vista University has purchased the naming rights to Lake Creek Country Club for the next 10 years.

Lake Creek will now be called Buena Vista University Golf Course effective immediately.

BVU men’s and women’s golf teams will have full access to the 18-hole course, driving range, putting green, and other facilities for practice and competitions. BVU will also have access to Lake Creek’s event spaces.