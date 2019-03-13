Worthan welcomes BVRMC

Rep. Gary Worthan (R-Storm Lake) welcomed constituents from the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center to the Iowa House of Representatives. They were visiting the Capitol to talk with legislators during Hospital Day on the Hill. Pictured are Maggie Martinez (Storm Lake), Michele Kelly (Storm Lake) and Rep. Gary Worthan.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.