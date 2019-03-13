Two-year-old chief tester in Severson kitchen

MY FAVORITE RECIPES

BY MARY CULLEN

Hannah and Alex Severson of Storm Lake keep busy with their young son, Grayson, and their jobs.

Alex attended Kirkwood Community College and now works for Bargloff and Company as assistant foreman of grain bin construction.

“I started at Bargloffs in January 2011 but took a year off to help my uncle, Ken Severson, with welding in Nemaha,” he explained.

Hannah works at Citizens First National Bank.