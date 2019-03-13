Two-year-old chief tester in Severson kitchen

Alex and Hannah Severson with their son, Grayson.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 10:34am
MY FAVORITE RECIPES
BY MARY CULLEN
Hannah and Alex Severson of Storm Lake keep busy with their young son, Grayson, and their jobs.
Alex attended Kirkwood Community College and now works for Bargloff and Company as assistant foreman of grain bin construction.
“I started at Bargloffs in January 2011 but took a year off to help my uncle, Ken Severson, with welding in Nemaha,” he explained.
Hannah works at Citizens First National Bank.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.