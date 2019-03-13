Tiefenthaler Meats wins awards at meat processors convention

Iowa Meat Processors Association held the 83rd Anniversary Convention and Trade Show in Ames.

John and Shelly Tiefenthaler, owners of Tiefenthaler Quality Meats in Holstein, and approximately 275 people representing 39 processing plants and 44 supplier members attended the event. Cured Meat Competitions were held with the top entries taking home plaques. The awards were presented on Saturday evening at the Awards Banquet attended by 200 people.