Ryan Mohr recovers from plunge into icy lake

Ryan Mohr presents a check to Emergency Manager Aimee
Barritt and Sgt. Joey Speers from Redenbaugh & Mohr Law
Offices for the purchase of thermal imaging equipment on
an emergency management’s drone. The drone’s expected
to assist remote rescue operations.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 9:30am
Donates to sheriff for thermal imaging gear
BY TOM CULLEN
Storm Lake Attorney Ryan Mohr said he’s recovered from most of the injuries he suffered from a near-fatal plunge into a freezing Storm Lake last December.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.