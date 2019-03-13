Ryan Mohr recovers from plunge into icy lake

Ryan Mohr recovers from plunge into icy lake

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 9:30am

Donates to sheriff for thermal imaging gear

BY TOM CULLEN

Storm Lake Attorney Ryan Mohr said he’s recovered from most of the injuries he suffered from a near-fatal plunge into a freezing Storm Lake last December.

