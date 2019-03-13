Newell-Fonda’s Larsen is 2019 Times Player of the Year

BY JAMIE KNAPP

Olivia Larsen found herself on the different side of things this year after playing in the Class 1A state championship game, but she finds herself in the same position as a year ago when it pertains to postseason honors.

The Newell-Fonda guard, who was a state champion in 2019 rather than a runner-up the year before, once again finds herself atop the perch as The Times Player of the Year for the second year in a row.