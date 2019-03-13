Kenneth Dodd, 59, of Cherokee died on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Cherokee Specialty Care.

Memorial services were held on Saturday, March 9, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta at a later date. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice in Kenny’s name.

Kenneth F. Dodd was born Dec. 9, 1959, in Windom, Minn. Kenneth attended Alta Community School and graduated in 1978. Prior to becoming ill, he worked at Bil Mar Foods, VT Industry and Tyson Foods. He remained in his home until October 2018, when he entered Cherokee Specialty Care at the time he was diagnosed with ALS.

He enjoyed woodworking, restoring and working on cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed his pet bird, Alice.

Kenneth is survived by his sons: Zachary of Cherokee; and Nathan of Sioux City; mother, Florence of Alta; brothers: George (Shirley) of Sarcoxie, Mo.; Joe (Shirley) of Cherokee; Glen (Deb) of Aurelia; Gary (LaDonna) of Cleghorn; sisters: Peggy Korleski of Aurelia; Carol (Tommy) Langley of Weston, Mo.; Karen Bond of Gowrie; Lora (David) Brosseau of Cedar Rapids; Christine (Phil) Swim of O’Fallon, Mo.; many nieces, nephews and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Dodd, Sr. and brother, William Dodd.