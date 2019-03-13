Hansens share IOWAY info to Red Hats

Pictured with some of the items Sharri shared are, front row, L-R: Carolyn
Stille and Doris Alyward. Middle: Nancy Ploeger, Betty Roeder and Ruth
Borcherding. Back: Marlys Brosamie, Judy Vondrak, Janice Ploeger,
Pat Barlow and Sharri Hansen.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 10:24am
BY NANCY PLOEGER
Schaller Red Hats met at the Lutheran Church in Schaller on Feb. 19. Seven ladies and four guests, Sharri Hansen, guest speaker, Marlys Brosamie and Judy Vondrak from Galva, and Brenda Naberhaus had dinner at Sizzlin J Bar & Grill in Galva. Sharri and her husband Darwyn are our IOWAY (Individual Outreach With Adults and Youth) coordinators for NW Iowa through Iowa District West, LCMS. This is a group of individuals who help Ellie Menz, IOWAY coordinator from Jefferson, who need help in the mission field.
