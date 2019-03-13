Furry roommates relieve stress in BVU dorms

Claire Stepan is happier with her tabby cat. Times
photo by Allyssa Ertz
Some students allowed to keep pets for emotional support
BY ALLYSSA ERTZ
College can be a stressful time for young adults. This may be why 12 emotional support animals reside on Buena Vista University’s campus for the 2019 spring semester.
