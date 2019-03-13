Fourth-grader attends school online at Connections Academy

Lizzie Leanos and her mother Yamini Chaparro.
Submitted by
on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 9:39am
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Storm Lake fourth-grader Lizzie Leanos has been a student at the Iowa Connections Academy since she was in kindergarten. Every morning she logs in from her computer at home. “I get to learn new things every day,” she says, without leaving the house.
She spends six hours a day, five days a week engaged in schoolwork. For a half hour each school day she’s part of a live classroom led by a teacher. She can choose to have a camera on herself at this time if she wishes.
