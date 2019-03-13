BVU’s Kerkhoff reflects on support in reaching wrestling’s biggest stage

Buena Vista’s Brad Kerkhoff wrestles Mark Choinski of UW-Oshkosh
during the national tournament last Friday in Roanoke, Va.
Photo courtesy of BVU
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 10:50am
Three-time Scholar All-American represents BVU at national meet
BY TIM GALLAGHER
After BVU senior Brad Kerkhoff pulled off a 9-2 upset that guaranteed him a spot at the NCAA Division III national tournament, he walked off the mat and gave a nod and fist pump to his coaches, teammates, family members and friends.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.