BVU’s Kerkhoff reflects on support in reaching wrestling’s biggest stage

Buena Vista’s Brad Kerkhoff wrestles Mark Choinski of UW-Oshkosh

during the national tournament last Friday in Roanoke, Va.

Photo courtesy of BVU

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 10:50am

Three-time Scholar All-American represents BVU at national meet

BY TIM GALLAGHER

After BVU senior Brad Kerkhoff pulled off a 9-2 upset that guaranteed him a spot at the NCAA Division III national tournament, he walked off the mat and gave a nod and fist pump to his coaches, teammates, family members and friends.

