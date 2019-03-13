Alta-Aurelia middle schoolers headed to Arnolds Park

Guests Matt Breen of KTIV, John Sylvester of Woodhouse
Motors and Boji Bear of Arnolds Park present a check for
$1,000 to the school. TIMES photo by DOLORES CULLEN
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 10:00am
They won the “Making a Difference” contest
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Hearty cheers went up in the Alta-Aurelia gym in Aurelia Friday when it was announced that all 210 in the middle school have won a free trip to Arnolds Park in KTIV’s “Making a Difference” contest.
