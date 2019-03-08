Where to put man with sex history?

Where to put man with sex history?

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 9:48am

Former Midwest Children’s home resident set for prison parole

BY TOM CULLEN

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office wants to commit for an indefinite period — life, if necessary — former Midwest Christian Services student Joseph Smith, an alleged sexual predator with as many as 15 victims in Iowa and Louisiana.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.