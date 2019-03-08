What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s Schools

Monday: BBQ pork on bun, broccoli, tater tots, peaches and milk

Tuesday: Chef salad with ham and cheese, breadsticks, carrots, grapes and milk

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza, green beans, corn, oranges and milk

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, roll, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked beans, pineapple and milk

Friday: Macaroni and cheese, broccoli with carrots, salad, applesauce and milk

Dinner Date

Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, brussel sprouts, pineapple and tomato juice

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.