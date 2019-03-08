What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s Schools
Monday: BBQ pork on bun, broccoli, tater tots, peaches and milk
Tuesday: Chef salad with ham and cheese, breadsticks, carrots, grapes and milk
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza, green beans, corn, oranges and milk
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, roll, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked beans, pineapple and milk
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, broccoli with carrots, salad, applesauce and milk
Dinner Date
Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, brussel sprouts, pineapple and tomato juice
