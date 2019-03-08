Walking Warehouse sale in SL

The Walking Warehouse sale will continue through Saturday, March 9 in downtown Storm Lake. Walking Warehouse is a mass sale in which local businesses clear out their winter merchandise to make room for new spring merchandise.

Here are the participating shops: Bomgaars, Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., The Buckle, Celia’s Antiques, Daily Apple, Fareway, Hoffman’s Flowers, Hy-Vee, Loews Carpet One Floor & Home, Maurices, Melander’s, Osweiler’s, Paxtons Jewelry, Rust’s Western Shed & Menswear, Shoe Sensation, Sugar Bowl Gift Shop and Zone Home Entertainment.