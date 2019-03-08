Twin Lakes releases girls, boys all-conference basketball teams

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 10:42am
Larsens, Boettcher make girls first team
Ella Larsen and Olivia Larsen were instrumental in Newell-Fonda wining the Twin Lakes Conference title this season, and because of that, the two players were chosen to the all-league first team, it was released.
They were joined by South Central Calhoun’s Heidi Hammen and Maddie Jones, Emmetsburg’s Molly Schany, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire’s Madison Hough, Sioux Central’s Karly Boettcher and East Sac County’s Taylor Houska.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.