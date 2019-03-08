Twin Lakes releases girls, boys all-conference basketball teams

Larsens, Boettcher make girls first team

Ella Larsen and Olivia Larsen were instrumental in Newell-Fonda wining the Twin Lakes Conference title this season, and because of that, the two players were chosen to the all-league first team, it was released.

They were joined by South Central Calhoun’s Heidi Hammen and Maddie Jones, Emmetsburg’s Molly Schany, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire’s Madison Hough, Sioux Central’s Karly Boettcher and East Sac County’s Taylor Houska.