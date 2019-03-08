Tornado speakers advance to state

From left: Bailey Clipperton and Grant Gasner.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 9:41am
These Storm Lake Individual speech students earned I Ratings at district speech competition and will advance to state this weekend.
Grant Gasner: Poetry — “Rigged Game”
Grant Gasner: Storytelling — “The Good Egg
Zack Brown: Improv
Zack Brown: Storytelling — “Grump Monkey”
Junior Zambrana: Musical Theatre — “Not the Boy Next Door”
Junior Zambrana: Poetry — “Flowers: A Beginners Guide”
Drew Price: Radio News
Lucas Nicholson: After Dinner Speaking “Small Men’s Club”
Brady Engelke: Musical Theatre — “Freeze Your Brain”
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.