From left: Bailey Clipperton and Grant Gasner. 

Tornado speakers advance to state

These Storm Lake Individual speech students earned I Ratings at district speech competition and will advance to state this weekend. 

Grant Gasner: Poetry — “Rigged Game”

Grant Gasner: Storytelling — “The Good Egg

Zack Brown: Improv

Zack Brown: Storytelling  — “Grump Monkey”

Junior Zambrana: Musical Theatre  — “Not the Boy Next Door”

Junior Zambrana: Poetry — “Flowers: A Beginners Guide”

Drew Price: Radio News

Lucas Nicholson: After Dinner Speaking “Small Men’s Club”

Brady Engelke: Musical Theatre — “Freeze Your Brain”

