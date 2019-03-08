LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Few events captivate the imagination of Texans and fewer days remembered more fervently there than the defeat of a small band of fighters against overwhelming odds by Santa Anna’s Mexican invaders. Yes, at the Alamo, in San Antonio on March 6, 1836.

After a 13 day siege, during which the few hundred fighters begged for reinforcements (no, the USA couldn’t help-without violating a “treaty” with Mexico) the compound was finally overrun by 1,500 troops — Commander William Travis and James Bowie (the Bowie knife) and Davy Crockett died there.

In the aftermath of that loss, the battle-cry of “Remember the Alamo” mustered reinforcements from far afield and the rest is history. Mexico defeated at the Battle of San Jacinto, April 21, 1836. Now the former mission walls are at the very heart of a bustling, crowded metro downtown beseiged by pilgrims from afar.

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake