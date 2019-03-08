Parade of Tables to fund Africa trip for Halie Larsen

Halie Larsen at the orphanage.
Enjoy salad luncheon and dessert with your friends
BY DOLORES CULLEN
St. Mary’s graduate Halie Larsen invites you to a Parade of Tables event next Saturday – just one of the steps on her journey to fulfill her dream of someday being a doctor.
The fundraiser will help Halie pay for a medical mission trip to Tanzania with Hope Ministries. She made the same trip in 2016 when she was a biology student at Buena Vista University.
