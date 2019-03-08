Officers at Our Place

What are the challenges of working in law enforcement in one of Iowa’s most diverse communities? What are the rewards?

“Paying it Forward,” a program featuring Storm Lake Police Officer Gerardo Bravo and community service officers Graciela Vrieze and Pom Kavan, will be held Thursday, March 14 at Our Place, 114 E. 3rd St. in Storm Lake.

Bravo, Vrieze and Kavan are immigrants themselves and will share their unique journeys to and within the SLPD.

The program is sponsored by SALUD Multicultural health Coalition and Our Place.