Movie Night at Alta Library

Alta Community Library viewed the movie Smallfoot on Monday, Feb. 11. Smallfoot was an animated adventure for all ages, with original music and an all-star cast. Migo, a bright young Yeti, gets his world turned upside down when he discovered something he didn’t know existed – a human. This throws the Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the world beyond their snow village. It was a story about friendship, courage and the joy of discovery.

