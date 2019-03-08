Man pleads guilty to child porn charge

A Storm Lake man who received child pornography pled guilty March 4, in federal court in Sioux City.

James Gailey, 49, was convicted of one count of receipt of child pornography.

At the plea hearing, Gailey admitted that in October 2017 he utilized a Dropbox account to receive child pornography. Gailey further admitted that in January 2018 he utilized a second Dropbox account to receive child pornography. Gailey also admitted that he received images and videos of sexual abuse or exploitation of victims as young as infants or toddlers.