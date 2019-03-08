LD Brown passed away on March 2, 2019 in Mesa, Ariz.

He was born Dec. 6, 1937 in Putnam, Okla. LD was the oldest of his siblings Eva, Connie and Alvin. LD married Joyce McCullam in 1958. LD and Joyce had two children, Debra and Larry, of which now there is an additional three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

LD and Joyce raised their family in the Oklahoma City area. LD enlisted in the Air Force and was honorably discharged after four years of service. He then went on to work as a civilian project manager in the development of highly classified missile programs at Tinker Air Force Base where he ultimately retired.

In 2000, Joyce passed away due to cancer.

LD married Maryrose Lenz from Early in 2003, who lost her spouse to cancer a couple years earlier. LD’s family grew immediately through the addition of five step-sons: Randy, Larry, Doug, Scott and Chris Lenz, and their spouses. This extended family now consists of 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

LD and Maryrose spent extended winter months in Mesa, Ariz. at the Viewpoint Retirement Community. During the warmer months, LD and Maryrose split their time at their farms in Tecumseh, Okla. and Early. LD loved to play softball, golf and anything else that kept his competitive spirits alive. The rest of his time he enjoyed growing his companionship with Maryrose, his family and their close friends. LD always made it a point to attend and be present at his grandchildren’s sporting events and other special family moments.

LD was an incredible husband, father, step-father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed dearly.

LD is survived by Maryrose Lenz (wife); Debra Searl (daughter); Larry Brown (son); Bob Searl (son-in-law); Eva Cook (sister); Alvin Brown (brother); Ann Brown (sister-in-law); Randy, Larry, Doug, Scott and Chris Lenz (step-sons) and spouses; and a combined 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

LD was preceded in death by Alvin Brown (father); Mattie Brown (mother); Joyce Brown (wife); and Connie McCoy (sister).

A Celebration of Life service was held on March 4 at Viewpoint’s softball field, a place that LD treasured.

Viewing services will be on Friday, March 8 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home in Tecumseh, Okla. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. at University Baptist Church in Shawnee, Okla. followed by lunch. Burial Services will follow at the Pink Brown Cemetery in Pink, Okla.