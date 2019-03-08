Larsens make girls all-state team, Jungers named state’s top coach

Newell-Fonda’s Olivia Larsen was selected
to the Girls Coaches Association all-state
first team. She averaged 13.6 points, 5.6
rebounds, 4.4 assists and 5.3 steals.
The postseason honors for state champion Newell-Fonda continue to come in.
Senior Olivia Larsen was selected to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Class 1A all-state first team while her sister Ella Larsen was chosen to the second team.
Joining Olivia Larsen on the first team were Emilee Danner of Ar-We-Va, Carah Drees of Westwood, Carson Fisk of Lynnville-Sully, Madison Gettler of CAM, Rachel Leerar of West Hancock, Kori Wedeking of Clarksville and Shateah Wetering of Montezuma.
