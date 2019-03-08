I danced with Dad

Storm Lake Rotary sponsored Storm Lake’s famous Father Daughter Dance and they did a fabulous job hosting the 701 girls and dads who attended the event at Storm Lake Elementary School last Saturday night. “There was a need for somebody to take over, and we volunteered,” said Rotary president Jared Brashears. Previously the event was run by a group of volunteers.

Its fun to stay at the Y-M-C-A! Times photo by Dolores Cullen