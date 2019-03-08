Going to The Zone

Storm Lake Middle School counselor Ali Vasher takes a break in The Zone,

a small room next to her office where a student with behavior problems can

decompress. She refinished the rocking chair, a time-honored stress reducer,

and with the help of a $700 Storm Lake School Foundation grant furnished

the little room with hand/foot pedals, Play-doh, music to listen to and more.

Times photos by Dolores Cullen