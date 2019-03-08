Going to The Zone

Storm Lake Middle School counselor Ali Vasher takes a break in The Zone,
a small room next to her office where a student with behavior problems can
decompress. She refinished the rocking chair, a time-honored stress reducer,
and with the help of a $700 Storm Lake School Foundation grant furnished
the little room with hand/foot pedals, Play-doh, music to listen to and more.
Times photos by Dolores Cullen
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 9:26am
A place where frustrated children can work it out
If they’re upset, why wait for it to turn into crisis?
BY DOLORES CULLEN
In schools of yesteryear it was a dunce cap in the cloakroom, a swat with the ruler or hard time in the hallway.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.