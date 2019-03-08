The Ford boys

We had a tremendous response to the column in The Storm Lake Times written by Jim McDiarmid about Alta natives Chuck and Denny Ford. The question we posed, “Where are they now?” was answered by multiple readers. Denny is living in Hot Springs, S.D, but Chuck has passed away. Above is Chuck in a picture from years ago, shared by McDiarmid.

