City moves ahead with downtown sidewalk sales

No booze allowed

Retailers in the downtown business district could set up sidewalk shops and cafes as early as April 1 if the Storm Lake City Council approves an ordinance allowing them.

City Manager Keri Navratil presented a finalized ordinance on sidewalk sales to the council on Monday night. City-approved vendors can sell sandwiches, shoes and anything in between from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 1 through Oct. 31.