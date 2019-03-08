City moves ahead with downtown sidewalk sales

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 9:45am
No booze allowed
Retailers in the downtown business district could set up sidewalk shops and cafes as early as April 1 if the Storm Lake City Council approves an ordinance allowing them.
City Manager Keri Navratil presented a finalized ordinance on sidewalk sales to the council on Monday night. City-approved vendors can sell sandwiches, shoes and anything in between from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 1 through Oct. 31.
