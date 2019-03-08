BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNEY

CLASS 1A

SEMIFINALS WEDNESDAY

Grand View Christ. 59, Montezuma 36

Alburnett 39, Remsen St. Mary’s 37

CONSOLATION THURSDAY

Montezuma vs. Remsen St. Mary’s

CHAMPIONSHIP TODAY

Grand View Christian (25-1) vs. Alburnett (20-5), 2:10 p.m.

CLASS 2A

SEMIFINALS WEDNESDAY

Boyden-Hull 62, South Hamilton 59

North Linn 54, Van Meter 47

