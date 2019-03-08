Being better humans in fifth grade

Raul Jacuinde looks ready to take flight at this bulletin board devoted

to the fifth-graders’ partnership with the Storm Lake Police Department.

Each of the feathers of the wings is decorated by a fifth-grader on

specific ways to “be a better human.”

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 9:59am

The Storm Lake Police Department’s “Be a Better Human” partnership with Storm Lake Middle School fifth graders continues to progress with projects like this: On March 2, Dr. Seuss’s birthday, members of the department read books by the great author to students in their classrooms.

Students are being challenged to nominate their peers as “better humans,” citing examples where, for instance, someone demonstrates a pillar of good character.

Students are “turned in” for being respectful to a teacher, helping clean up a classroom or sitting with someone all alone at lunch.

