Worthan welcomes Lutheran Services

Gary Worthan (R-Storm Lake) welcomed local members of Lutheran Services of Iowa to the Iowa House of Representatives. The group was visiting the Capitol to talk with legislators during LSI Day on the Hill. From left: Pastor Jeff Ungs (Storm Lake), Michael Malvesti (Aurelia), Denise Parrello (Alta), Kay Broich (Alta), Julia Cook (Storm Lake), Rep. Gary Worthan and Rodger Prois (Storm Lake).

