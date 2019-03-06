Work by Cedar Rapids printmaker at Witter

“Welcome to My World” by Cedar Rapids printmaker Robert D. Peterson is on display at Witter Gallery through March 30. The artist covers a broad range of subjects and techniques.

Robert depicts landscapes, barns, lighthouses, violins, penguins and international subjects.

He employs intaglio printmaking techniques, including etching, engraving, drypoint, mezzotint, woodcut and wood engraving.

Robert’s many travels down the back roads of the US and trips abroad supply never-ending inspiration to his printmaking.