WITTER GALLERY CLASSES

The Witter Gallery will be offering a variety of classes in March.

March 9: Coffee and Canvas. Cost is $10. A step by step painting class for adults and young adults. Register by March 6.

March 16: Blast of Color. Cost is $12. Celebrate St. Patricks Day with us by creating fun rainbow hearts and tye-dye a shirt. All ages welcome to this day of fun! Please reserve with us by March 14.