Stuck in snow, van heats into total loss by blaze

A Dodge SUV was totaled last Thursday when a fire spiraled out of control and engulfed the entire vehicle.

The Storm Lake Fire Department responded to 96 Lakeshore Dr. (across from the Cobblestone) in Lakeside Thursday morning shortly before 9 a.m. in reference to a vehicle on fire on the side of the road.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a 2008 Dodge Nitro SUV totally engulfed in flames. Firefighters extinguished the blaze without further incident.