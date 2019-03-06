Stuck in snow, van heats into total loss by blaze

The SUV is engulfed in flames before the arrival of the fire
department. Photo by Jess Hudspeth
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/06/2019 - 9:19am
A Dodge SUV was totaled last Thursday when a fire spiraled out of control and engulfed the entire vehicle.
The Storm Lake Fire Department responded to 96 Lakeshore Dr. (across from the Cobblestone) in Lakeside Thursday morning shortly before 9 a.m. in reference to a vehicle on fire on the side of the road.
Upon arrival, firefighters observed a 2008 Dodge Nitro SUV totally engulfed in flames. Firefighters extinguished the blaze without further incident.
