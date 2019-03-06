STATE DEBUT ENDS IN HEARTBREAK

Sioux Central players Logan Grote, Ben Hargens, Colton Selk, Prestan
Samson, Blake Cavanaugh and Hunter Decker accept their state
participant trophy after Monday’s game against Alburnett.
Photo by TIM FUCHS
Wed, 03/06/2019
Sioux Central edged by Alburnett 55-54 in first round of state tournament
Pirates score with 14 seconds left, then get stop late on defense
BY JAMIE KNAPP
Hunter Caves and Izic Mackey came through in the clutch for Alburnett.
