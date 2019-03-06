STATE CHAMPIONS

Camryn Wilken, Ashley Archer, Macy Sievers, Olivia Larsen, Ella Larsen,

Maggie Walker, coach Dick Jungers, Megan Morenz and Bailey Sievers

celebrate as the buzzer sounds at last Saturday’s 76-52 win over West

Hancock in the Class 1A state championship game. TIMES photo by

JAMIE KNAPP

No. 1 Newell-Fonda beats No. 2 West Hancock for Class 1A title

Mustangs’ pressure defense dominates Eagles in 76-52 win        

BY JAMIE KNAPP

There really is that big of a difference between Newell-Fonda and the rest of the state in Class 1A.

