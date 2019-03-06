STARS raises $5,300 with BINGO

The STARS Mentoring Booster Club hosted their first annual BINGO Night at Lake Creek last Friday raising $5,300 for Storm Lake STARS Mentoring Program. Prizes came from local businesses and were valued at $20-$60, most being in the $50-60 range. They included things like gift cards from restaurants, shampoo/conditioner sets, t-shirts, water park passes, jewelry, Tupperware and Yeti cups. “We derived the most money from our sale of tickets,” said organizer Brooke Gaffney. They were $30 each and around 120 of them were sold.

