St. Mary's MS presents 'The Brothers Grimm: Out of Order'

Storm Lake St. Mary’s Middle School will be presenting “The Brothers Grimm: Out of Order” Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, both at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium/gymnasium. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children which are available at the door. Imagine your favorite fairy tale characters as middle school students acting in a play. The props are missing; the script is all out of order, and the principal will be there to see the show in a half hour! Goofy fun for the whole family. Come see if the producer, director and The Brothers Grimm can get the show ready in time.

