St. Mary’s Kindergarten Round Up is March 11

Cassie Hartwell works with a small group of kindergarten students’
reading skills in her classroom at St. Mary’s School.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/06/2019 - 9:52am
Storm Lake St. Mary’s School is “Rounding Up the Class of 2032” and holding Kindergarten Round Up Monday, March 11 at 6 p.m. Catholic and non-Catholic students are welcome to attend Round-Up and to enroll at St. Mary’s Catholic School.
To reserve a spot at round-up, families interested should contact the school office at 712-732-4166. Round-up will include learning about our unique blend of faith and academics, hearing from current kindergarten parents, a chance to ask questions, touring the school, meeting the teacher and staff and fun giveaways.
