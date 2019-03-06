St. Mary’s Kindergarten Round Up is March 11

Storm Lake St. Mary’s School is “Rounding Up the Class of 2032” and holding Kindergarten Round Up Monday, March 11 at 6 p.m. Catholic and non-Catholic students are welcome to attend Round-Up and to enroll at St. Mary’s Catholic School.

To reserve a spot at round-up, families interested should contact the school office at 712-732-4166. Round-up will include learning about our unique blend of faith and academics, hearing from current kindergarten parents, a chance to ask questions, touring the school, meeting the teacher and staff and fun giveaways.