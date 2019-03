These archery participants qualified for the state tournament. Pictured from left to right are: Erica Taylor, Caden Biede and Jeannie Arthur. Second row: Daynia Brenner, Allen Brenner, Cornell McCray and Asher Endrulat. They are coached by Mitch Lyons.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.