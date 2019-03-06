Ridge View Bullseye state archery qualifiers

These archery participants qualified for the state tournament. Pictured from left to right are: Andrew Brockman, Nathan Yockey, Jaden Droegmiller, Brayden Stowater, Cameron Spina, Tyhler Kolpin, Beth Bailey, Taylor Hamrick, Lauren Johnson, Hannah Yockey, Alexis Clark and Rayann Volkert. Not pictured are Cassie Allen, Logan Pickhinke and Brant Price. They are coached by Justin Kinney.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.