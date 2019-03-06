Ridge View 3D state archery qualifiers

These archery participants qualified for the state tournament. Pictured from left to right are: Alexis Clark, Jaden Droegmiller, Brayden Stowater, Tyhler Kolpin, Cameron Spina, Rayann Volkert and Nathan Yockey. Not pictured are Cassie Allen, Logan Pickhinke and Brant Price. They are coached by Justin Kinney.

