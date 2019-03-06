Police Reports

Smoking weed in hotel

A Plover, Wis. man was arrested Saturday for smoking marijuana in a King’s Pointe hotel room.

At 1:20 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to King’s Pointe Resort at 1520 E. Lakeshore Dr. in reference to a reported odor of marijuana.

Police were directed to a guest room, where they made contact with 28-year-old Matthew Allen, the occupant. Allen was found with marijuana, which police seized.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into BV County Jail on a $1,000 bond.