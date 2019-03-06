Phyllis Petersen

Phyllis Hope Petersen, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Northfield Hospital in Northfield, Minn.

She was born March 21, 1925, in Newell, to Russell and Lorene (Hattie Austins) Peterson. She grew up in Alta and graduated from Alta Community High School in 1942. She then attended the American Institute of Business in Des Moines, and following her education worked at Farmers Trust and Savings Bank in Spencer.

She later married Master Sgt. Mervin Petersen on Easter Sunday April 1,1945 in Hattiesburg, Miss. After Mervin’s service in the Army, they moved to make their residence in Alta.

Phyllis truly lived life through simple pleasures, spending time with friends, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She always had a smile and an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She was a longtime member of Alta United Methodist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. Phyllis truly touched the lives of many people wherever she went.

She is survived by her two sons: Michael of Prior Lake Minn.; and Jeffrey of Oviedo Fla.; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her two brothers.

A memorial service will be held at United Methodist Church in Alta on Saturday April 13, at 2 p.m. Please join us for a time of fellowship after the service in Anderson Hall at the Church.

Memorials are preferred to be sent to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. (Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905).