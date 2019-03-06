A pastor can’t believe ‘adopted’ son can be guilty

Jerome Roberts

Roberts heads to jail after nearly losing bond

BY TOM CULLEN

All Danny Brown wants is for his adopted son to be exonerated of his alleged involvement in a robbery of marijuana in Albert City.

Brown, a pastor at Assembly of God Church in St. Louis, Mo., has for weeks made arrangements to make sure Jerome Roberts showed up to a bond forfeiture hearing in BV County District Court on Monday.

