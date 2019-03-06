Panthers advance to state speech

Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School speech students have 11 of 12 speech events selected to advance to the state competition. On Wednesday, Feb. 27, eight St. Mary’s students traveled to Bishop Garrigan in Algona to compete in the Individual District Speech Contest. They will compete Saturday, March 9, at Woodbury Central. Head speech coach is Deb Peters, who is assisted by Susan Slagle-Boyd. Also BVU freshman Matthew Marroquin has been assisting as part of his Buena Vista University service hours for both the students’ group and individual speech competitions.

