Storm Lake Police Department donated $600 to the BVRMC Oncology & Infusion Center with proceeds from a No-Shave November fundraiser. John Bauer presents the check to BVRMC's Robin Koster and Linda Hinkeldey. Also from SLPD are Garciela Vrieze, Matt Younie and Keegan Svendsen.

