Nine A-A speakers advance to state

Front row left to right: Jimena Mendoza, Deanna Schaffer, Ellie Kaskey,

Abigail Marcos. Back: Grace Arnts, Sydney Stanton, Cadence Shea,

Sierra Hill, Brennan Shea.

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 03/06/2019 - 9:26am
The Alta-Aurelia Warrior Speech Team had a great evening at District Individual Speech Contest on Wednesday, Feb. 27 in Algona at Bishop Garrigan High School. 
Nine students performed in 12 events and brought home 11 Division I ratings and one Division II rating. All nine performers will move on to the state contest on March 9 at Woodbury Central High School in Moville. Participants include: 
Deanna Schaffer — Prose — I
Grace Arnts — Musical Theatre — I, Storytelling — I
Jimena Mendoza — Literary Program — I

