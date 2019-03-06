Nine A-A speakers advance to state

The Alta-Aurelia Warrior Speech Team had a great evening at District Individual Speech Contest on Wednesday, Feb. 27 in Algona at Bishop Garrigan High School.

Nine students performed in 12 events and brought home 11 Division I ratings and one Division II rating. All nine performers will move on to the state contest on March 9 at Woodbury Central High School in Moville. Participants include:

Deanna Schaffer — Prose — I

Grace Arnts — Musical Theatre — I, Storytelling — I

Jimena Mendoza — Literary Program — I